逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局将向富含金属的小行星发射任务以研究行星核心

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局将向富含金属的小行星发射任务以研究行星核心

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to study the composition of an asteroid that is believed to be largely made up of iron and nickel. The asteroid, known as 16 Psyche, is thought to have once been part of a planetary core. This will be the first NASA mission to explore an asteroid with more metal than rock or ice.

The launch for the Psyche mission is scheduled for 10:16AM ET on Thursday. The spacecraft will be carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Psyche spacecraft, about the size of a small van, is equipped with various instruments including a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager.

Upon reaching the asteroid, the spacecraft will begin sending back images of 16 Psyche while conducting a two-year study of its surface and collecting data to gain a better understanding of its composition. The mission, powered by solar electric propulsion, is expected to reach the asteroid in July 2029.

While NASA has previously believed that 16 Psyche may be an exposed core of a planetesimal, an early planetary building block, the agency now acknowledges that it may instead be a remnant from a different type of iron-rich body in the solar system. This mission will help shed light on the true nature of the asteroid.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft will also be testing new laser communications technology developed by NASA JPL called Deep Space Optical Communications. This technology is expected to transmit data and images at least ten times faster than conventional systems and will be tested for its capabilities in sending data at faster rates beyond the Moon.

来源：NASA、SpaceX

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

研究表明，恶劣的太空天气事件会影响鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

内侧隔膜：指挥记忆编码和检索的交响乐

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

研究表明，恶劣的太空天气事件会影响鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

内侧隔膜：指挥记忆编码和检索的交响乐

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新理论解释了黄金和铂金到地幔的旅程

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论