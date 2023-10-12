逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

陶波 232 火山喷发终于确定日期：在南极冰层中发现新证据

By曼波布雷西亚

12月 2023日，XNUMX
陶波 232 火山喷发终于确定日期：在南极冰层中发现新证据

Lake Taupō, the largest freshwater lake in Oceania, is situated in the center of New Zealand’s North Island. This massive body of water is actually a caldera lake, occupying a cauldron-like depression that was formed after a volcanic eruption led to the emptying of a magma chamber.

The Taupō supervolcano has a history of violent eruptions. The most recent supereruption, known as the Ōruanui supereruption, occurred approximately 25,500 years ago. It covered the entire North Island in thick layers of ash and igneous rocks. Over 2,000 years ago, the volcano erupted again, resulting in New Zealand’s largest known eruption.

Determining the exact date of this eruption has been a challenge for scientists. However, a recent study led by Stephen Piva, a Ph.D. candidate at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, has uncovered crucial evidence that points to the eruption occurring in late summer/early autumn in the year 232.

Piva and his team discovered seven unique volcanic glass shards buried deep within an ice core obtained from Roosevelt Island Climate Evolution (RICE) in West Antarctica. Through geochemical analysis, the researchers confirmed that these shards were linked to the Taupō eruption. The presence of these shards in Antarctica, over 5,000 kilometers away, is a testament to the immense power of the eruption.

The study’s findings provide a double fingerprint of the Taupō volcano as the eruption’s source. This confirmation allows scientists to further study the potential global effects of the eruption on the atmosphere and climate, shedding light on the volcano’s eruptive history and behavior.

The Taupō supervolcano is still considered active, making the study of its previous eruptions and potential future activity of great importance.

Title: The Taupō Eruption of 232 Finally Dated: New Evidence Found in Antarctic Ice
Source: Scientific Reports (2023)
定义：
– Caldera lake: a large lake formed in the depressed area left by the collapse of land following a volcanic eruption
– Supervolcano: a volcano capable of producing an eruption with ejecta greater than 1,000 cubic kilometers
– Supereruption: an extremely large volcanic eruption that releases at least 1,000 cubic kilometers of volcanic materials
– Geochemistry: the study of the chemical composition of rocks and minerals and how they interact with each other
– Magma: molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface
– Ice core: a cylindrical sample of ice drilled from a glacier or ice sheet, used to study past climate and atmospheric conditions.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论