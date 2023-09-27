逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究表明，太平洋西北地区发现了新的地震威胁

By罗伯特·安德鲁

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究表明，太平洋西北地区发现了新的地震威胁

A recent study conducted by the University of Arizona has revealed a previously unknown earthquake threat to the Pacific Northwest. By examining tree rings, the researchers were able to identify a significant seismic event that took place in the Puget Lowlands in western Washington around late A.D. 923 or early 924. This discovery has raised concerns about the potential devastation that such an earthquake could cause in the region.

The study found that similar shallow faults located less than 18 miles below the surface ruptured about 1,000 years ago, similar to recent earthquakes in the Turkey-Syria border area. These earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.8 and close to that, resulted in the destruction of thousands of buildings and the loss of over 50,000 lives. Now, it appears that the Pacific Northwest is facing a similar earthquake threat.

The researchers estimate that over 4 million residents in the Pacific Northwest, including major cities like Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia, are at risk. The study also revealed that the shallow faults in the region are interconnected, either through subterranean connections or stress transfer from one fault to another. This finding has led the researchers to suggest that current regional hazard models need to be updated to include this earthquake threat.

Scientists have been aware of the presence of shallow faults in the region since the 1960s, but it was previously unclear when and how these faults last ruptured. The study utilized tree stumps that died during previous seismic events to determine the timing of these earthquakes. By comparing the growth patterns of ancient trees with those still living, the researchers were able to determine that the seismic events occurred in late fall through early spring of late 923 to early 924.

The research highlights the need for improved understanding and preparedness in the face of this earthquake threat. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of continuously updating hazard models to accurately assess the risks posed by natural disasters.

来源：
– University of Arizona study, led by Professor Bryan Black
– Published in the journal Science Advances

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

NASA 警告称将与小行星 2023 SE4 近距离接触

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

白矮星和相对论的开创性工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着月夜临近，月船 3 号任务逐渐减弱

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

NASA 警告称将与小行星 2023 SE4 近距离接触

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

白矮星和相对论的开创性工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着月夜临近，月船 3 号任务逐渐减弱

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

2023 年最后一次超级月亮：一场壮观的天象事件

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论