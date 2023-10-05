逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器从小行星 Bennu 投放样本罐

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器从小行星 Bennu 投放样本罐

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully dropped off its sample canister containing rock and dust samples from the asteroid Bennu. After nearly three years of carrying the precious cargo, the spacecraft bid farewell to the samples and captured a departing shot of the canister as it headed towards Earth.

A black and white sequence of the return capsule during its descent through Earth’s atmosphere was released by NASA. The images, taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1, show the canister speeding towards Earth with the thin crescent of our planet visible at the left edge of the image. The sequence was processed to enhance the details of the canister and its release debris cloud.

Just before its release, the StowCam camera aboard OSIRIS-REx captured an image of the sample return capsule while it was still attached to the spacecraft’s instrument deck. In a subsequent photo, the capsule can be seen completely charred as a result of its journey through Earth’s atmosphere.

OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu in December 2018. After spending nearly two years observing the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected a sample from its surface in October 2020. The sample performed a parachute-assisted landing in Utah, within a designated ellipse.

Scientists have already discovered an abundance of debris from Bennu in the sample canister, suggesting that OSIRIS-REx gathered more materials than initially anticipated. Meanwhile, the spacecraft is now en route to its next mission of exploring asteroid Apophis and will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX.

Source: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家们对死星不明原因的爆炸袭击了地球

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

ISRO将对加加尼亚安的机组人员逃生系统进行飞行中止测试

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家们对死星不明原因的爆炸袭击了地球

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

ISRO将对加加尼亚安的机组人员逃生系统进行飞行中止测试

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

JuMBO：太空中发现的奇怪配对物体

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论