金星有暴风雨吗？

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
金星有暴风雨吗？

A recent study using data from a NASA probe has shed some light on the longstanding debate about lightning on Venus. Since the 1970s, astronomers have been curious about whether this stormy planet experiences frequent lightning. Now, using data collected by the Parker Solar Probe during its flybys of Venus, researchers have discovered that the whistler waves detected on the planet were moving in the opposite direction than previously thought.

In 1978, the Pioneer Venus spacecraft observed “whistler waves” emanating from Venus’ atmosphere, which are a common phenomenon caused by lightning on Earth. This led to speculation that the waves on Venus could be a result of lightning strikes, suggesting that Venus experiences significantly more lightning than Earth. However, the data collected by the Parker Solar Probe revealed that the waves were actually moving downward towards the planet instead of out into space. This unexpected finding has raised questions about the nature of these waves and their connection to lightning.

While this discovery does not completely rule out the possibility of lightning on Venus, it challenges the belief that Venus is subject to seven times the amount of lightning that Earth experiences. More data will be gathered during the Parker Solar Probe’s future flybys of Venus to further study these whistler waves and determine their true cause. The final pass of the probe in November 2024 will provide researchers with a closer view of Venus and a better understanding of its atmospheric phenomena.

Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size, is known for its extreme temperatures and inhospitable environment. The planet’s surface is covered in thick, yellow clouds of sulfuric acid, making it impossible for humans to visit. However, ongoing research and missions like the Parker Solar Probe continue to reveal information about this mysterious planet.

By 曼波布雷西亚

