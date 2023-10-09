逸耘居

科学

加布里埃尔博塔

9月 2023日，XNUMX
织女星火箭成功发射搭载地球观测和气象卫星

Yesterday, the 23rd Vega flight successfully launched two main satellites into Earth orbit. The primary satellites include the Earth observing THEOS-2 satellite and the meteorological satellite Triton. THEOS-2 is Thailand’s observation satellite designed to provide information on water resources, weather, and land use for planning and management purposes. Triton, formerly known as FORMOSAT-7R, is a satellite from Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) that will collect signals from the sea surface to determine wind field over oceans, aiding in typhoon intensity forecasting.

These satellites were released into a sun-synchronous orbit, meaning they will pass over the same spot on Earth at the same time every day. They are currently undergoing operational checks and will start providing valuable data soon.

In addition to the two main satellites, the Vega rocket also released ten smaller secondary satellites into orbit. Eight out of ten have been confirmed to be properly separated, with the confirmation of the last two still pending. Some of the secondary missions include the Proba-V Companion CubeSat, which will observe global vegetation and land cover, and the PRETTY (Passive REflecTomeTry and dosimetry) CubeSat, designed to measure sea ice using global navigation system signals.

Another important mission is the ESTCube-2, a shoebox-sized satellite from Estonia that will survey Estonian vegetation and test an “e-sail” tether. This tether, made of interweaved aluminum, will be deployed to brake the CubeSat’s orbit and accelerate its end of life, contributing to space debris mitigation.

Furthermore, three CubeSats called ANSER (Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth-observation Research) will work together as a single satellite. These satellites will maintain a formation at around 10 km from each other and use flaps and trace amounts of atmospheric air to control their positions. This cluster of satellites will provide valuable insights into water bodies on Earth, including pollution levels and the presence of harmful microorganisms.

The successful launch of the Vega rocket demonstrates the versatile capabilities of this launcher, which specializes in placing medium-sized satellites into low Earth polar orbits. It contributes to advancements in scientific research and Earth observation, making space more accessible for various purposes.

资料来源：欧洲航天局

By 加布里埃尔博塔

