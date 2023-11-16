美国太空军为第七次秘密航天飞机任务做准备

The United States Space Force (USSF) has announced its highly anticipated upcoming mission for the Boeing X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). Set to launch on December 7 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, this seventh mission will mark a significant change for the X-37B as it will be transported into orbit by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the world’s largest commercial rocket.

The X-37B, previously launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, has had an impressive track record, completing six missions and spending a total of 3,774 days in space, covering a staggering 2.1 billion kilometers. The upcoming mission, referred to as X-37B Mission 7 or OTV-7, aims to further advance space technology and enhance safe and secure operations for all space users.

The experiments planned for OTV-7 are ambitious and diverse. One of the key objectives is to test the vehicle’s reusability in new orbital regimes, exploring uncharted territories in space. Additionally, the mission will include the testing of future space domain sensors, which could greatly contribute to advancements in space surveillance and situational awareness. The X-37B will also carry out an intriguing experiment focused on studying the effects of radiation on plant seeds. This research has important implications for future long-duration space missions and the possibility of establishing sustainable agriculture in space.

The transfer of program management from the US Air Force to the newly established Space Force marks a significant milestone in the X-37B’s history. The spacecraft will now bear USSF livery, reflecting this transition and highlighting the Space Force’s dedication to advancing space exploration and operations.

The X-37B’s ride to orbit, the Falcon Heavy, is a technological marvel in itself. With an impressive 27 Merlin engines, the rocket generates over 5,000,000 pounds of thrust, enabling it to carry heavy payloads to space with ease.

While the USSF did not disclose the expected duration of OTV-7, the previous mission lasted a remarkable 908 days and included pivotal experiments, such as a solar energy experiment for the US Navy and the deployment of a satellite for the US Air Force Academy.

As the US Space Force prepares for yet another X-37B mission, the world eagerly anticipates the groundbreaking discoveries and advancements that this secretive spacecraft will contribute to the ever-evolving field of space exploration.

