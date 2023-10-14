太空后的生活：适应重力并打破记录

逸耘居

14月 2023日，XNUMX
After spending over a year in space, astronaut Frank Rubio is now facing the challenge of readapting to life on Earth. Rubio recently returned from a 371-day mission aboard the International Space Station, surpassing the previous American record for the longest duration spent in space. Upon his return, Rubio spoke at a news conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, describing the difficulty of adjusting to Earth’s gravity. He mentioned experiencing pain in his soles and lower back as his body readjusts to supporting its full weight.

Rubio’s extended stay in space was not originally planned. Due to a coolant leak in the Soyuz spacecraft that was intended for the return trip, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, sent an empty spacecraft to retrieve Rubio and his crewmates. As a result, Rubio had to continue the mission that was initially intended for another crew. Despite the unexpected circumstances, Rubio maintained a positive mindset, acknowledging that being cooped up for a year was mentally challenging but necessary.

In addition to breaking the American record for the longest duration in space, Rubio aimed to achieve another milestone during his mission. He attempted to grow a tomato in space, which would have been a significant accomplishment. However, he misplaced the tomato and was unable to locate it, leading to speculations that he may have inadvertently consumed it.

Upon returning to Earth, astronauts often experience a phenomenon known as “space adaptation syndrome.” This condition involves difficulty in maintaining balance and coordination due to the gravitational shift. Rubio mentioned feeling a drift to the right or left when attempting to walk straight, despite having a clear mind.

Rubio’s journey highlights the physical and psychological challenges faced by astronauts during long-duration space missions. As humans continue to explore the frontiers of space, understanding the effects of microgravity and readapting to life on Earth will remain vital areas of research.

