逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

欢迎回到地球：宇航员弗兰克·鲁比奥在太空度过一年后适应重力

By曼波布雷西亚

14月 2023日，XNUMX
欢迎回到地球：宇航员弗兰克·鲁比奥在太空度过一年后适应重力

After spending over a year in space, astronaut Frank Rubio is now facing the challenges of readjusting to Earth’s gravity. Rubio mentioned during a news conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas that walking initially causes discomfort, particularly in the soles of his feet and lower back. He explained that there is a certain level of pain that comes with the fact that his lower back now supports half of his weight.

Rubio recently returned to Earth after a 371-day stay in space. Originally scheduled for a routine six-month mission, Rubio encountered an unexpected turn of events. The Soyuz spacecraft, which was intended to bring the crew back, experienced a coolant leak in December. This forced the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to return the vessel to Earth and send an empty spacecraft instead. As a result, Rubio and his team had to pick up the mission initially designated for the crew of the second ship.

Despite the challenges, Rubio reflected on the mental adjustments he had to make to adapt to life in space. He shared that being confined in a small space for a year was difficult for him. However, Rubio overcame this by accepting that it was part of the mission and mentally preparing himself for the experience.

Although the misadventure altered the course of Rubio’s mission, it allowed him to set a new record for the longest time spent in space by an American, surpassing Mark Vande Hei’s record of 355 consecutive days. The overall world record is held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Poliakov, who spent 437 days in space.

During his stay at the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio also had an interesting experience with gardening. He attempted to grow a tomato in space, which he believes may have been the first tomato grown there. However, the tomato was unfortunately lost or mistaken for garbage, despite his efforts to secure it using Velcro.

As Rubio adjusts to life back on Earth, he mentioned that walking feels different initially. The mind is clear, but the body doesn’t respond as expected, causing the individual to drift to the right or left while attempting to walk straight.

来源：
– 美国宇航局约翰逊航天中心
– 俄罗斯航天局

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

格陵兰岛特色住宿

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

关于比邻星的 9 个有趣事实

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

增强 K₃C₆₀ 光驱动超导性的策略

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

格陵兰岛特色住宿

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

关于比邻星的 9 个有趣事实

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

增强 K₃C₆₀ 光驱动超导性的策略

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

人工光合作用：无限清洁能源的有前途的解决方案

15月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论