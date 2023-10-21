中性氢对再电离纪元星系中莱曼-阿尔法光子逃逸的影响

Astronomers are still uncertain about the process and timing of reionization, which is when the hydrogen in the universe became ionized again after existing as neutral atoms for about 200 million years. Reionization is driven by Lyman-continuum (LyC) photons, which have the energy to knock electrons out of hydrogen atoms. The question is, where did these LyC photons come from? Many astronomers believe that early galaxies played a role in reionizing the universe.

During the period of reionization, there were galaxies that emitted Lyman-Alpha (Lyα) radiation, which is released when hydrogen atoms transition from their first excited state to their ground state. However, not all Lyα photons were able to escape from these galaxies. If a Lyα photon scatters to the edge of a galaxy, it may escape and be detected. If no Lyα photons can escape, it suggests that LyC photons are also unable to escape, and that galaxy did not contribute to reionization.

The presence of neutral hydrogen (HI) in these galaxies could have hindered the escape of Lyα photons and, consequently, LyC photons. To investigate this, a study was conducted on a sample of galaxies observed near the end of reionization, using Lyα and [CII] emission (emission from carbon that has absorbed the right amount of energy for one electron to escape) to measure their redshifts.

The redshifts of Lyα and [CII] emission in each galaxy were compared. The researchers found that the velocity offset between the two emission types, known as the Lyα velocity offset, was positively correlated with the HI gas mass in galaxies from the Epoch of Reionization. This suggests that Lyα escape in these galaxies is influenced by the overall HI gas content, rather than local regions.

The findings indicate that an increasing abundance of HI gas makes it more difficult for Lyα photons to escape, which also hampers the escape of LyC ionizing photons. This suggests that studying the overall HI content of galaxies can provide insights into the process of reionizing the universe.

Future observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are expected to provide higher-quality data on old galaxies from the reionization era, offering a greater understanding of this significant period in the universe’s history.

Sources: Lauren Elicker, University of Cincinnati