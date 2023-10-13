逸耘居

候鸟在太空天气事件中努力导航

By罗伯特·安德鲁

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Migratory birds in the United States face difficulties in navigating when exposed to solar storms and other space weather events that disrupt their ability to sense Earth’s magnetic field, according to a new study. The research suggests that these disturbances may seriously hinder the birds’ navigation abilities as the sun moves towards its solar maximum, a period of heightened solar activity.

Solar storms involve the release of high-energy particles and radiation, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar wind gusts. When these outbursts interact with Earth, they create temporary variations in the planet’s magnetic shield, known as the magnetosphere. Previous research has revealed that these geomagnetic disturbances interfere with animals’ magnetoreception, or their ability to sense the magnetic field.

In the study, researchers analyzed the migratory patterns of various types of nocturnal migratory birds over a 23-year period. This included perching birds, shorebirds, and waterfowl. By examining more than 3 million radar images and comparing them with magnetic field data, the team assessed whether the birds’ behavior changed during geomagnetic disturbances.

The findings revealed a 9% to 17% decrease in the number of birds attempting to migrate during these disturbances. The birds that did migrate encountered challenges in navigating their usual routes. Researchers noted that birds relied more on wind guidance rather than magnetic field lines, reducing their flight effort by 25%.

While the majority of birds seemed unaffected by space weather events, a small minority suffered from failed migrations, leading to reduced survival chances. These birds missed out on favorable weather conditions, readily available food, and potential breeding opportunities.

The upcoming solar maximum, which is predicted to begin within the next year, poses greater risks to migrating birds. With increased solar activity, geomagnetic disturbances are expected to become more common. Experts are also concerned about the impact on other migratory species like whales, turtles, and fish that rely on magnetoreception for navigation.

By understanding the effects of space weather on migratory animals, scientists hope to develop strategies to protect these species during periods of heightened solar activity.

来源：
– 美国国家科学院院刊 (PNAS)
–密西根大学

