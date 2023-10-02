逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

墨西拿海峡的地质灾害：揭开斯库拉和卡律布狄斯的传说

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
墨西拿海峡的地质灾害：揭开斯库拉和卡律布狄斯的传说

Researchers from the University of Oregon have delved into the geology behind the ancient Greek mythology of Scylla and Charybdis, two fearsome monsters said to reside in the Strait of Messina. Using existing fault maps, the study reveals the dynamics of seismically active faults on either side of the strait, creating a narrow marine passage filled with geologic hazards. The findings have significant implications for the ambitious project of building a bridge across the strait.

The Strait of Messina, situated between mainland Italy and Sicily, is home to numerous active faults. While individual faults have been well-mapped, the study takes a holistic approach to understand how these faults interact. By integrating existing fault maps and examining their positions and morphology, the researchers were able to reconstruct the formation of the strait.

They discovered that the mountains on both sides of the strait are moving upwards, while the seabed is sinking down between the faults, creating a dynamic shallow channel. At the narrowest point of the strait, a pivot point exists where the strain is transferred from one set of faults to another, similar to switching a train from one track to another.

Understanding the interactions between faults is crucial for considering the impact of earthquakes on a potential bridge across the strait. The research underscores the importance of including active fault interactions and strain transfer in seismic risk analysis.

The Strait of Messina bridge project, which aims to be the longest suspension bridge in the world, has faced various challenges throughout its history. From political and environmental opposition to funding issues, the project has recently been revived. However, engineering plans and risk assessments are still undergoing evaluation.

As the study reveals, the Strait of Messina is a shifting and dynamic landscape, highlighting the need for thorough analysis and consideration of geologic hazards before proceeding with such a monumental project.

来源：
– Laurel Hamers, University Communications
– Journal: Basin Research

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

由于罕见的疾病，交通警察局长的假期发生了毁灭性的转变

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

由于罕见的疾病，交通警察局长的假期发生了毁灭性的转变

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论