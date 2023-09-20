逸耘居

MPXV-CRISPR 简介：猴痘病毒的革命性诊断工具

By曼波布雷西亚

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A team of scientists from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research has developed a groundbreaking diagnostic tool called MPXV-CRISPR. Published in The Lancet Microbe, this tool utilizes CRISPR technology to detect the monkeypox virus (MPXV) in clinical samples quickly and accurately, surpassing existing diagnostic methods. It specifically targets genetic sequences unique to MPXV, making it the first CRISPR-based diagnostic method of its kind in Australia.

CRISPR technology, known for its genome editing capabilities, is now being utilized for diagnostic purposes. Dr. Soo Jen Low, a Research Officer at the Doherty Institute and co-first author of the study, describes CRISPR-based diagnostics as precise detectives that identify specific clues related to the presence of pathogens. In the case of MPXV-CRISPR, it is “programmed” to recognize the virus by engineering guides that bind to specific parts of the viral DNA.

When viral DNA is detected in a clinical sample, the CRISPR system is guided to the target and emits a signal to indicate the presence of the virus. This diagnostic method achieves comparable sensitivity and precision to gold-standard PCR methods but in a fraction of the time.

One of the groundbreaking features of MPXV-CRISPR is its rapidity in providing a diagnosis. Current monkeypox diagnostics often take days to provide results, whereas MPXV-CRISPR can detect the virus in just 45 minutes. The team is currently working on adapting this technology into a portable device that can be used for on-site detection of the monkeypox virus at various healthcare settings.

Dr. Shivani Pasricha, a Senior Research Officer at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research and co-senior author of the study, emphasizes the potential impact of MPXV-CRISPR on public health. By improving access to quick and reliable diagnoses, particularly in areas with limited resources or remote locations, this decentralized approach to testing could expedite treatment and enhance patient outcomes.

The collaboration between the research institutions involved the Doherty Institute, the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, the Melbourne Sexual Health Center, and Monash University.

– Soo Jen Low et al, Rapid detection of monkeypox virus using a CRISPR-Cas12a mediated assay: a laboratory validation and evaluation study, The Lancet Microbe (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S2666-5247(23)00148-9

