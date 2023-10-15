逸耘居

科学

对核子共振 3D 结构的新见解

加布里埃尔博塔

15月 2023日，XNUMX
对核子共振 3D 结构的新见解

A recent experiment conducted at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has provided new insights into the 3D structure of nucleon resonances, shedding light on the early universe and fundamental particles. The mid-20th century discovery of proton resonance revealed that protons can resonate similarly to the vibrations of a bell. While advancements have allowed for a deeper understanding of the structure of a ground state proton, the 3D structure of a resonating proton remains limited.

The experiment, led by physicists from Justus Liebig Universitat (JLU) Giessen in Germany and the University of Connecticut, explored the structures of both proton and neutron resonances at the Jefferson Lab’s Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF). Nucleons, composed of quarks and gluons, make up the nuclei of atoms. When a nucleon is excited into a higher-energy state, it exhibits nucleon resonance where its quarks rotate and vibrate. This research provides crucial information about the fundamental properties and behaviors of nucleon resonances.

The experiment involved sending a high-energy electron beam into a chamber of cooled hydrogen gas to excite the protons within and produce nucleon resonance. The resulting excited particles leave evidence of their existence, allowing the researchers to reconstruct the resonance. By studying these resonances, physicists can gain insights into the early cosmos after the Big Bang and understand how matter was formed in the universe. The team plans to conduct further experiments using different targets and polarizations to access different characteristics of the scattering process. These studies have opened a new field of research and may contribute to a deeper understanding of the universe’s formation and its present state.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

