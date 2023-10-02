逸耘居

科学

科学家在解决天文学最大谜团之一方面取得进展

By加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists at the University of Western Australia are making significant strides in unraveling one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy. The team is working to understand the origins and nature of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), which are intense bursts of radio waves that last only a few milliseconds.

FRBs have been a subject of fascination for astronomers since they were first detected in 2007. The bursts originate from distant galaxies, billions of light-years away, making them incredibly difficult to study. The fleeting nature of these bursts has made them even more perplexing, as researchers have struggled to pinpoint their exact origins.

However, the team at the University of Western Australia has made exciting progress in overcoming this challenge. By utilizing a new technique called “real-time interferometric single-pulse tracking,” the researchers were able to track FRBs in real-time and capture valuable information about their properties.

This breakthrough has enabled the scientists to determine that FRBs are likely emitted from magnetars, which are highly magnetized neutron stars. These powerful bursts of radio waves are believed to be caused by intense magnetic activity occurring on the surface of the magnetars.

Understanding the origins of FRBs is crucial for advancing our knowledge of the universe. Not only do these bursts provide valuable insights into the extreme physics of magnetars, but they could also serve as cosmic messengers, carrying information about the distant galaxies from which they originate.

This research marks a significant step towards unraveling one of the most intriguing mysteries in astronomy. By shedding light on the nature of FRBs, scientists are moving closer to uncovering the secrets of the universe and expanding our understanding of the cosmos.

来源：
–西澳大利亚大学
– https://www.indiaeducation.net/region/australia/news/university-of-western-australia-scientists-inch-closer-to-solving-one-of-astronomys-greatest-mysteries.html

