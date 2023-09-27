逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

小行星贝努的潜在生存威胁——你需要知道什么

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
小行星贝努的潜在生存威胁——你需要知道什么

According to astrophysics professor Bertram Bitsch from University College Cork (UCC), there is a one in 2,700 chance that Earth could be impacted by an asteroid called Bennu. This space rock, measuring just under 500m, could potentially create a six-kilometer wide crater and cause significant damage. However, this catastrophic event is not expected to occur for another 159 years, and there is still uncertainty surrounding its likelihood.

Professor Bitsch’s comments come in the wake of the return of the Nasa satellite probe, Osiris-Rex, from its mission to collect a soil sample from Bennu. The successful retrieval of 250g of soil from the asteroid provides scientists with valuable data for analysis. By understanding the composition of Bennu, researchers hope to gain insights into the origins of the universe.

While the probability of a collision with Earth is low, long-term planning is crucial in order to be prepared for any potential threat. It is important to determine strategies for deflecting or even destroying asteroids like Bennu if necessary. By studying the trajectory and gravitational influences on this space rock, scientists can better understand the risks associated with it.

Though movies like ‘Deep Impact’ and ‘Armageddon’ have popularized the notion of an asteroid-induced doomsday scenario, it is essential to approach this topic with rationality and scientific analysis. While the threat of Bennu remains a distant possibility, it serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and monitoring of near-Earth objects to ensure the safety of our planet in the future.

Sources: The Echo, Imperial College London ‘Earth impact’ programme

Definitions: Asteroid – a small rocky object that orbits the Sun, typically in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Gravitational encounters – events where the gravitational forces of celestial bodies alter the course of an object, such as an asteroid, in space.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

不寻常的红色极光照亮了天空

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

探索月球熔岩管庇护所的可能性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

西兰蒂亚新地图揭示了独特的地质历史

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

不寻常的红色极光照亮了天空

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

探索月球熔岩管庇护所的可能性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

西兰蒂亚新地图揭示了独特的地质历史

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局发出关于将国际空间站带回地球的脱轨飞行器提案的请求

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论