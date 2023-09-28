逸耘居

果蝇研究揭示了与自闭症和突触修剪相关的基因

A recent study conducted on fruit flies has found that the over- or under-expression of the UBE3A gene, which is linked to autism and autism-related syndromes, can have a significant impact on synapse pruning at the presynaptic side of synapses. Previous research has shown that mice and flies with mutated UBE3A have defects in the growth and function of signal-sending synapses. Synaptic pruning, which is the elimination of weak or unnecessary connections, is crucial for brain function, and disruptions in this process have been linked to autism.

During the first 24 hours of metamorphosis, signal-sending synapses are removed in a specific class of sensory neurons in fruit flies. However, flies with low levels of UBE3A exhibit pruning deficits. On the other hand, flies with high levels of UBE3A show premature elimination of existing synapses. The study also found that UBE3A reduces synapses by dampening the levels of a protein called TKV. TKV is a receptor for bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), which are involved in brain development. The findings suggest a potential connection between UBE3A and the BMP signaling pathway, which has been observed in mouse models of autism.

Although the study provides valuable insights into the role of UBE3A in synapse pruning in fruit flies, it is unclear whether these findings would translate to humans. The UBE3A protein in flies is different from the human equivalent, and there are species-specific differences in the biology and regulation of UBE3A. Understanding the role of UBE3A at the synapse is crucial for developing potential treatments for autism and related disorders.

来源：
– Original article: [Title of the source article]
– UBE3A: Ubiquitin protein ligase E3A
– Synapse pruning: The elimination of weak or unnecessary connections between neurons during brain development
– Angelman syndrome: A genetic disorder characterized by developmental delay, motor difficulties, seizures, and often autism
– TKV: Thickveins protein
– BMP signaling pathway: Bone morphogenetic protein signaling pathway involved in brain development
– Rett syndrome: A genetic disorder that causes cognitive and physical disabilities, including autism
– Fragile X syndrome: A genetic disorder that causes intellectual disabilities and behavioral challenges
– Imprinting: A biological phenomenon where only the allele inherited from one parent is functional

