美国宇航局阿尔忒弥斯月球火箭将开始测试新发动机

By曼波布雷西亚

4月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA is set to begin testing the engines that will power its Artemis Moon rocket, marking an important milestone in the development of the program. The Artemis rocket utilizes components leftover from the retired Space Shuttle program, including the Space Shuttle Main Engines (SSMEs). However, these engines are not reusable for Artemis and need to be replaced.

To address this, NASA has contracted Aerojet Rocketdyne to restart production of the RS-25 engine, which will be used in the Artemis rocket. The new engines are designed to be more powerful and cheaper to produce than their Space Shuttle predecessors. The engines will also need to be certified for use in space, and the upcoming tests will play a crucial role in achieving this certification.

The first Artemis mission launched in 2022, and the next three missions will also use modified engines from the Space Shuttle program. These engines will be tweaked to operate at 109 percent of their rated level. The new RS-25 engines, on the other hand, will be able to operate at 111 percent and will be tested at 113 percent for an added margin of safety.

The initial test, scheduled for October 5, will run the development engine E0525 at 111 percent power for 550 seconds. A longer test of 650 seconds is also planned, along with a gimbal test to ensure the engine can pivot correctly. Overall, the test series aims to accumulate 6,350 seconds of firing time. If successful, the green light will be given to produce 24 new RS-25 engines using the new design.

In addition to the engines, NASA also faces challenges in sourcing other components for the Artemis program. The Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs), derived from Space Shuttle parts, will need to be replaced after Artemis 8. The European Service Module (ESM) will also require a new propulsion system starting from ESM-7.

These tests at NASA’s Stennis Space Center are crucial for the progress of the Artemis program. The successful development of the new RS-25 engine is vital for the future flights of the Artemis rocket. With continued advancements, NASA aims to pave the way for sustainable and affordable space exploration missions.

