逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

艾伯塔省出土的罕见三角龙头骨

By加布里埃尔博塔

6月 2023日，XNUMX
艾伯塔省出土的罕见三角龙头骨

A rare and well-preserved triceratops skull has been discovered in the southwestern Alberta foothills. The skull, which measures approximately two meters in length and width, was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey conducted after floods occurred in 2013.

Over the past few years, researchers have uncovered more than 200 new fossil sites in the area and collected nearly 500 specimens. However, the triceratops skull has been deemed the most significant discovery. This particular triceratops lived approximately 68 to 69 million years ago, and dinosaur fossils are not commonly found in the region where it was discovered.

The skull, named “Cali,” spent several years in the lab undergoing preparation for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be carefully removed from the surrounding rock. The museum staff dedicated over 6,500 hours of work and removed more than 815 kilograms of rock to unveil the skull, which weighs nearly 500 kilos.

The triceratops is believed to be a juvenile, as it was not fully developed. If it had lived longer, it could have grown even larger. The discovery has sparked interest among scientists, who are eager to uncover more insights about this particular species of triceratops.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

This rare triceratops discovery brings valuable knowledge about the history and diversity of dinosaurs, shedding light on their existence millions of years ago.

来源：
– 加拿大媒体

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

人体最大和最小的肌肉

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新研究揭示了隐藏大陆西兰蒂亚的广阔火山区

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

生命的起源与进化

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

人体最大和最小的肌肉

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新研究揭示了隐藏大陆西兰蒂亚的广阔火山区

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

生命的起源与进化

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

捕捉难以捉摸的黑洞光子环的新提议

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论