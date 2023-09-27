逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究人员使用水下电锯和树木年轮来确定过去地震的时间和对西雅图的潜在威胁

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究人员使用水下电锯和树木年轮来确定过去地震的时间和对西雅图的潜在威胁

Researchers from the University of Arizona have made a breakthrough in understanding the timing and potential threat of earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest. By utilizing underwater chainsaws and studying tree rings, the team was able to pinpoint the occurrence of two significant earthquakes that struck the region over 1,000 years ago. These twin earthquakes are estimated to have had a magnitude of 7.8, which is comparable to recent deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The study revealed that shallow-fault earthquakes, which are commonly found in the Pacific Northwest, are somehow connected to one another. This connection can occur either underground or through the transfer of stress from one fault to another. The findings have important implications for regional hazard models and engineering design in the Seattle area.

Dive teams were employed to use underwater chainsaws to collect rings from trees at the bottom of Lakes Washington and Sammamish. The researchers discovered that the two earthquakes occurred in either late 923 or early 924 A.D. The earthquakes resulted in various geological phenomena, including the thrusting of a 25-foot cliff into the air, local tsunamis, and landslides that destroyed forests and debris into nearby lakes.

Tree rings played a crucial role in determining the timing of these earthquakes. By studying the growth patterns of tree rings in different locations, the researchers found that the trees died in the same year across both the Saddle Mountain and Seattle faults. This information, along with a spike in radiocarbon levels caused by a solar storm between 774 and 775 A.D., confirmed the timing of the earthquakes.

This research has advanced our understanding of earthquake hazards in the Pacific Northwest. It shows that shallow-fault earthquakes can occur synchronously or in rapid succession, highlighting the potential threat to the Seattle area. The findings call for the incorporation of this possibility into regional hazard models and policies to better prepare for future earthquakes in the region.

来源：
–亚利桑那大学
– Global News (2023)

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破灭

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

JWST 观测表明恒星污染干扰了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的测量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

又一次千钧一发：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破灭

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

JWST 观测表明恒星污染干扰了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的测量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

又一次千钧一发：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

管理同意偏好和 Cookie 的重要性

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论