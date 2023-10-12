逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究 TRAPPIST-1 耀斑

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12月 2023日，XNUMX
用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究 TRAPPIST-1 耀斑

A team of astrophysicists led by the University of Colorado Boulder used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to investigate solar flares in the TRAPPIST-1 system. TRAPPIST-1 is a red dwarf star located 39 light-years away and is known for its seven rocky planets, three of which are in the star’s habitable zone. The researchers performed a detailed spectroscopic analysis of four solar flares in TRAPPIST-1 using data from JWST. The goal was to understand how flare activity affects planetary habitability and to characterize the planetary environments in red dwarf star systems.

Previous studies have shown that M-type red dwarf stars, like TRAPPIST-1, are likely to host terrestrial planets within their habitable zones. However, red dwarfs are prone to flare activity, which raises concerns about the ability of planets to maintain their atmospheres. With JWST’s advanced infrared optics, astronomers can obtain spectra from the atmospheres of these planets, providing data on their chemical composition.

The team recorded a series of flares from TRAPPIST-1 over 27 hours using JWST’s NIRSpec and NIRISS instruments. This is the first time astronomers have observed flares in near-infrared wavelengths. The observations coincided with three of the TRAPPIST-1 planets transiting in front of the star, allowing the researchers to study the interactions between the flares and the planets’ atmospheres.

By separating the light produced by the flares from the star’s normal radiation, the team was able to collect clearer and more accurate data on the atmospheres of TRAPPIST-1’s seven planets. Understanding the effects of flares is crucial for correctly interpreting atmospheric observations and determining the potential habitability of these exoplanets.

The study provides valuable insights into the behavior of TRAPPIST-1 and other red dwarf star systems. In the future, astronomers hope to study the atmospheres of more exoplanets and further investigate the possibility of life beyond our solar system.

来源：
– CU Boulder Today: [Link to be added]
– arXiv: [Link to be added]

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论