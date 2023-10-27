逸耘居

科学

由木质水凝胶制成的新型迷你机器人肌肉材料

By罗伯特·安德鲁

27月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers in Sweden and Germany have developed a unique mini robotic muscle material using a specially-developed hydrogel derived from wood. This innovative material has the ability to shape-shift, expand, and contract under the control of electronic impulses of less than 1 volt.

The hydrogel material, made with cellulose nanofibers (CNFs) obtained from wood, shows promise not only in robotics but also in fields such as medicine and biochemical production. The results of this research were published in Advanced Materials by scientists at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

Unlike traditional robotic muscles that rely on pressurized air or liquid, this hydrogel material swells when exposed to water movement driven by electrochemical pulses. The key components of the material include water, carbon nanotubes for conductivity, and cellulose nanofibers sourced from wood pulp. Once combined with carbon nanofibers, the material takes on the appearance of plastic strips.

The strength of the material can be attributed to the alignment of the nanofibers in a single direction, similar to the grain of wood. This uniaxial swelling generates high pressure, allowing a small piece measuring just 15 x 15cm to lift a remarkable 2-ton car.

The expansion of the material can be controlled electronically by incorporating conductive carbon nanotubes into the hydrogel, resulting in what the researchers call electrochemical osmotic hydrogel actuators.

常见问题解答：

Q: How is the mini robotic muscle material different from traditional robotic muscles?
A: Unlike traditional robotic muscles that rely on pressurized air or liquid, the hydrogel material swells when exposed to water movement driven by electrochemical pulses.

Q: How is the mini robotic muscle material made?
A: The material is made by combining cellulose nanofibers derived from wood pulp with carbon nanotubes for conductivity, and water.

Q: What applications does the mini robotic muscle material have?
A: The material has potential applications in robotics, medicine, and biochemical production.

Q: What is the strength of the mini robotic muscle material?
A: The material can generate high pressure and is capable of lifting a 2-ton car with just a small piece measuring 15 x 15cm.

