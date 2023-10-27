即将到来的月食：一场壮观的天象事件

逸耘居

科学

This weekend, sky gazers in Europe, Africa, and Asia are in for a treat as they will have the best chance of witnessing a mesmerizing celestial event – a partial lunar eclipse. During this rare phenomenon, a portion of the moon will be cast in darkness as it passes through the Earth’s shadow. Although it may not be a total lunar eclipse, the experience promises to be awe-inspiring nonetheless.

Unlike solar eclipses, which can only be observed from certain regions, lunar eclipses are visible from anywhere on Earth where the moon is in the sky. This means that people in the designated regions will get to witness the entirety of Saturday’s eclipse, while those in the western United States will unfortunately miss out on this celestial spectacle.

For those in the northeastern United States, there is still hope! As the moon begins to rise in the east on Saturday evening, just around sunset, residents will be able to catch a glimpse of the tail end of the lunar eclipse. The duration of this stunning event will be relatively short, lasting just 77 minutes.

If you’re feeling disappointed about missing this month’s lunar eclipse, fret not! Mark your calendars for the next one, set to occur on September 18, 2024. Although it will also be short-lived, lasting only 65 minutes, the 2024 lunar eclipse will be visible throughout all of North America.

For the ultimate lunar eclipse experience, be sure to keep an eye out for the total lunar eclipse on March 7, 2025. Lasting nearly 3.5 hours, with totality for 65 minutes, this celestial phenomenon will be visible across all of North America. So, start planning your eclipse parties and make a date with the cosmos!

常见问题

问：什么是月食？
A: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface.

Q: Can a lunar eclipse be seen from anywhere on Earth?
A: Yes, lunar eclipses are visible from anywhere on Earth where the moon is in the sky.

Q: Will I need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse?
A: Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses do not require any special glasses or equipment to view. Just find a clear view of the sky and enjoy the show!

Q: Why is this month’s lunar eclipse also called the Hunter’s Moon?
A: The Hunter’s Moon is the name given to October’s full moon. Traditionally, this time of year is associated with hunting, as game animals are fattened from late summer bounty, and the cooler temperatures make it easier to store and preserve meat for winter. Additionally, the increased visibility of moonlight during this time aids in the nocturnal pursuit of animals.

