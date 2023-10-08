逸耘居

美国宇航局的心灵任务准备研究富含金属的小行星

8月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA is set to launch its Psyche spacecraft on a monumental mission to study a metal-rich asteroid in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt. The launch is projected to take place on October 12, with the spacecraft embarking on a 2.2-billion-mile journey to the Psyche asteroid. This will be the first time NASA has explored an asteroid that is predominantly metal rather than rock or ice. The mission aims to unravel the mysteries of the formation of rocky planets like Earth.

In another significant milestone, NASA’s CHAPEA Mars analog mission recently reached its 100th day. The four-person volunteer crew has been living in a simulated Mars habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, conducting activities that astronauts will undertake during future human missions to Mars. The insights gained from this simulated mission, along with the lessons learned from the Artemis missions on the Moon, will contribute to the preparation for sending astronauts to Mars.

October 1 marked the 65th anniversary of NASA’s official commencement of operations. In response to Soviet advances in space exploration, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act into law, establishing NASA as the leading agency responsible for America’s civilian space program. NASA incorporated elements of its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which focused on advancing aeronautics research.

Also, NASA celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Student Airborne Research Program (SARP) this summer. SARP provides upper-level undergraduate students with hands-on research experience as they participate in real science campaigns onboard NASA’s airborne science laboratories. These laboratories are equipped with aircraft specially outfitted for research projects.

These milestones and missions serve as important stepping stones in NASA’s ongoing exploration and study of our universe.

