逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

一名青少年研究人员发现了一种能够钻穿塑料的黄蜂

By加布里埃尔博塔

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
一名青少年研究人员发现了一种能够钻穿塑料的黄蜂

In a remarkable discovery, a teenage researcher named Matvey Nikelshparg has found that a species of parasitoid wasp has the ability to drill through plastic. Nikelshparg, who has a passion for studying parasitoid wasps, made this discovery while conducting experiments with the insects in his home lab.

The species in question, Eupelmus messene, is a tiny wasp that typically lays its eggs on or inside other bugs. These wasps use an organ called an ovipositor to bore into hardened plant growths, known as galls, which protect the larvae of other wasp species. However, Nikelshparg observed that the E. messene wasp could use its ovipositor to drill through a plastic petri dish and lay an egg outside of the container.

Nikelshparg reported his findings in The Journal of Hymenoptera Research. He conducted experiments to explore what would happen when multiple E. messene wasps were placed with a single host larva in a petri dish. While most of the wasps immediately attacked the larva, one individual chose to drill into the polystyrene wall of the dish instead. This behavior was observed in eight out of 56 raised wasps.

The process of drilling through plastic took over two hours for the wasps, during which they would take breaks for lunch or water. The researchers also noted that the drilling motion of the wasp differed from their drilling into galls. It appeared that the wasps had a flexible drilling behavior when it came to plastic surfaces.

The ability of these wasps to penetrate plastic presents intriguing questions. It is unclear how the wasps puncture the smooth surface of the petri dish, especially since cracks, which they usually exploit in galls, are not present in plastic. Additionally, it remains unknown why other related species do not exhibit the same behavior.

This discovery could have broader implications for understanding the puncturing tools of various insects, including mosquitoes that carry diseases. It may even lead to the development of new surgical equipment inspired by the wasps’ drilling abilities.

来源：
– The Journal of Hymenoptera Research
– Uroš Cerkvenik, biologist at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

科学家从已灭绝的塔斯马尼亚虎中回收RNA

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

月船 3 号的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车将在月球南极附近重新苏醒

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

476,000 年前，人类就开始建造木结构建筑，挑战了之前关于石器时代生活方式的观念

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

科学家从已灭绝的塔斯马尼亚虎中回收RNA

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

月船 3 号的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车将在月球南极附近重新苏醒

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

476,000 年前，人类就开始建造木结构建筑，挑战了之前关于石器时代生活方式的观念

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

赞比亚发现世界上最古老的木结构建筑

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论