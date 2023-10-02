逸耘居

使用新地图寻找即将到来的日食的完美地点

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Are you ready for a celestial spectacle? Two organizations, The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company, have created an interactive map to help you find the best viewing locations for the upcoming solar eclipses in October 2023 and April 2024. These eclipses are highly-anticipated, with the 2024 eclipse being the last to cross over North America for the next two decades.

The map provides a wealth of information to aid both photographers and general observers. It not only pinpoints specific locations but also integrates details about cloud cover, light pollution, eclipse duration, and eclipse phenomena. It even includes information about local parks, events, and lodging options, making it a comprehensive tool for planning your eclipse experience.

The co-founder of The Eclipse Company, Jesse Tomlinson, emphasizes the transformative experience of witnessing an eclipse and hopes this map will inspire more people to fully immerse themselves in the phenomenon. The map is designed to be easy to use and aims to be empathetic to those seeking optimal viewing locations in the path of totality.

Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye highlights the educational aspect of the map, ensuring that enthusiasts feel informed and inspired as they prepare for the event. The map also indicates which phenomena can be observed at each location, such as the view of the Sun’s corona and the appearance of Baily’s beads along the Moon’s limb.

Both the October 2023 and April 2024 maps are free resources available on The Eclipse Company website. The organizations behind the map share a desire to help as many people as possible experience these rare solar eclipses. So, whether you’re a seasoned photographer or a first-time eclipse viewer, use this map to choose your perfect spot and make your eclipse experience extraordinary.

Source: The Planetary Society, The Eclipse Company

