BlueWalker 3 卫星令科学家惊讶，它是夜空中最亮的物体

加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists were left astonished on October 2 when they discovered that the brightest object visible in the night sky was not a natural celestial body, but rather the BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite. Typically, the stars and planets are believed to be the brightest objects in the night sky, with the Sun being the brightest during the day. However, the BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite has defied these expectations.

The BlueWalker 3 satellite, owned by AST Space Mobile Company, is part of a planned satellite group named Bluebirds. It is a massive 693-square-foot satellite that functions as a mirror, reflecting sunlight towards Earth and creating an exceptional brightness in the night sky. The satellite is the precursor to a larger range of commercial satellites that will provide mobile and broadband services worldwide.

A report published by Nature revealed that the BlueWalker 3 satellite far outshines most stars in the night sky. Its brightness is measured on a magnitude scale, and with a magnitude of +0.4, it ranks among the top ten brightest stars in the sky if it were a star.

However, this newfound brightness does raise concerns among astronomers. With AST Space Mobile Company planning to launch a cluster of roughly 90 similar satellites, there are worries that the night sky will become crowded with artificial light. Patrick Seitzer, an emeritus astronomer at the University of Michigan, expressed his apprehension about the future of the night sky, stating that “we’re going to see a very large number of large satellites launched in the next decade.”

The BlueWalker 3 satellite’s brightness surpasses the International Astronomical Union’s recommendation by a factor of 400. This impressive brightness has not only surprised scientists but has also sparked a conversation about the impact of artificial satellites on our view of the night sky.

