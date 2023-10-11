逸耘居

NASA 公布了 OSIRIS-REx 小行星样本中令人兴奋的发现

By加布里埃尔博塔

11月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s seven-year mission to collect a sample from the asteroid Bennu has finally yielded results. After traveling almost 4 billion miles, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully collected a rock sample from Bennu in 2020 and returned it to Earth in September. Now, NASA scientists are analyzing the sample to uncover its scientific story.

At a public reveal event, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson shared the exciting news. The sample contains dark, coal-colored asteroid pebbles and particles, along with hydrated clay minerals, water, carbon, and organic molecules. According to Nelson, these elements are crucial in understanding the origins of our own planet and its potential for harboring life.

Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx, explained the significance of carbon in the sample. He stated that the clay minerals, which contain water, likely delivered water to Earth billions of years ago, making our planet habitable. The presence of sulfur, accompanied by amino acids, suggests the potential for biological processes. Additionally, magnetite particles may have played a role in organic evolution and catalyzing reactions.

Daniel Glavin, the sample analysis lead, showcased the organic matter in the sample, describing it as “loaded with organics.” The findings have extensive implications for understanding the origins and potential for life not only on Earth but also on other planets like Venus and Mars.

The sample, stored in a specially-constructed clean room at Johnson Space Center’s Building 31, is just a small part of the entire collection. Over the next two years, a team of 230 scientists worldwide will analyze the sample. In six months, NASA will release a sample catalog to facilitate further studies.

Scientists will also compare Bennu’s sample with the carbon-rich asteroid Ryugu, which was sampled by the Japanese space agency’s Hayabusa2 mission in 2020. The comparison will provide valuable insights into the similarities and differences between these two asteroids.

The abundance of the sample allows for future analysis with advanced technologies, ensuring that its value continues to unfold. NASA aims to inspire the “Artemis generation” of young students by unlocking new insights into the formation of our solar system and the potential for life beyond Earth.

资料来源：美国宇航局

