逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

气候危机下高山土拨鼠的暴力生存游戏

By曼波布雷西亚

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
气候危机下高山土拨鼠的暴力生存游戏

The adorable alpine marmots, admired by hikers and immortalized in art and advertising, live a life of vicious competition for dominance. However, the climate crisis is intensifying their struggle for survival in the Alps.

In a lab near the French-Italian border, ecologists Christophe Bonenfant and Rébecca Garcia carefully handle alpine marmots, anaesthetizing them, taking measurements and samples, and returning them to their capture site. The marmots, known for their brutal nature, fiercely fight for territory and dominance. The dominant couple prevents other family members from reproducing through bullying and stress levels. Subordinates must leave the group or kill their parents to mate.

The researchers refer to this battle for dominance as the “Game of Burrows,” drawing parallels to a well-known television show. The warmer climate in the Alps is making the game even more violent, with conflicts increasing and subordinates leaving their groups earlier. The diminishing snow cover, essential for insulation in their burrows during hibernation, threatens the survival of marmot pups. As a result, infanticide rates have risen, and the stability of social structures and family groups has decreased.

Other climate-related changes, such as the encroachment of the treeline and the arrival of new predators, further compound the threats faced by the marmots. The warming Alps serve as a stark illustration of the climate emergency.

While the alpine marmot is not currently endangered, the population is steadily declining by 4% annually due to these climate-related factors. The researchers are working to understand and mitigate these threats to protect the marmots and their complex social structure.

Sources: Université de Lyon

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

英国科学家准备接收小行星贝努样本

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

由于通讯努力失败，月船三号任务的未来存疑

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

考古学家发现早期人类用木头制作结构的证据

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

英国科学家准备接收小行星贝努样本

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

由于通讯努力失败，月船三号任务的未来存疑

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

考古学家发现早期人类用木头制作结构的证据

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Alice Woelfle：一位对讲故事充满热情的多才多艺的编辑

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论