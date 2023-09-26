逸耘居

斯瓦尔巴驯鹿的遗传悖论：适应极端的生活条件

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Svalbard reindeer, despite limited genetic diversity and inbreeding, has managed to adapt to extreme living conditions in record time. Researchers refer to this as a genetic paradox. However, the question remains whether they will be able to survive the rapid climate changes.

The Svalbard reindeer, with the most inbreeding and lowest genetic diversity among the subspecies of reindeer in the high north, migrated to Svalbard from Russia about 7,000-8,000 years ago. This small number of initial animals, with inbreeding posing potential challenges in terms of harmful mutations and genetic variants, had a poor starting point for evolution.

However, over time, the Svalbard reindeer managed to adapt and now has a population of over 20,000 animals. They have developed various adaptations to life in the High Arctic, such as smaller size, shorter legs, and the ability to digest mosses in the absence of lichens. They have also adjusted their circadian rhythm to the extreme seasonal variations on Svalbard.

The Svalbard reindeer has been isolated for at least 7,000 years, leading to a high degree of inbreeding. This isolation, combined with near extinction due to excessive hunting, created a population bottleneck. Inbreeding, while generally considered bad for small populations, can help in getting rid of harmful mutations, a process known as ‘purging.’

Similar phenomena have been observed in New Zealand, where Kakapo parrots became endangered after the arrival of non-native species. However, through a prolonged period of inbreeding, harmful genetic variants disappeared from the population.

Understanding the genetic condition and adaptability of the Svalbard reindeer is crucial for population management and conservation efforts. Further research will explore the speed at which harmful mutations are selected against and the development of beneficial mutations that have allowed the reindeer to adapt to extreme living conditions.

