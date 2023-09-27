逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

使用 Thermal MagIC 彻底改变温度测量

By加布里埃尔博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
使用 Thermal MagIC 彻底改变温度测量

Traditional thermometers have limitations when it comes to measuring temperatures in certain environments. However, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been working on a groundbreaking project called Thermal Magnetic Imaging and Control, or “Thermal MagIC,” that aims to overcome these limitations and revolutionize temperature measurement.

The goal of the Thermal MagIC project is to develop a technique for temperature imaging and measurements in challenging environments, such as inside living systems or within objects that are difficult to access. The researchers are using nano-sized spheres made of metal or other materials, which exhibit magnetic responses that correspond to specific temperatures. By measuring these magnetic signals, the researchers can accurately determine the temperature of the object being studied.

The recent publication by the research team characterizes the temperature sensitivity and spatial resolution of their imaging system. This marks an important milestone in the project, as it brings them closer to creating a reliable “thermometry camera.” The potential applications of such a camera are vast, ranging from medical diagnostics to precision manufacturing.

The Thermal MagIC system consists of two parts. The first part includes the nanometer-sized spheres that act as sensors and whose magnetic signals change with temperature. These tiny particles are incorporated into the liquids or solids being studied. The second part is the instrument that magnetically excites the spheres and reads out their signal.

In the testing phase, the researchers placed the nanoparticles into small wells filled with a solution. By varying the spacing between the wells, they were able to determine the spatial resolution of their imaging system. The results showed that the system could accurately distinguish between wells spaced further apart but had trouble distinguishing between wells placed very close together.

The progress made by the NIST researchers in the Thermal MagIC project brings us closer to a new era of temperature measurement. With the ability to non-invasively measure temperature in challenging environments, such as inside living systems or inaccessible objects, the potential for advancements in medicine, manufacturing, and other fields is vast.

来源：
– National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) – “Revolutionizing Temperature Measurement”
– Scientific Reports – “Characterization of Spatial Resolution Limits in Magnetic Particle-Based Thermometry Using Thermomagnetic Tweezers”

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

印度Aditya-L1任务前往日地拉格朗日点1

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天文摄影师捕捉到罕见的火球撞击木星

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

月球熔岩管：未来月球殖民的潜在庇护所

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

印度Aditya-L1任务前往日地拉格朗日点1

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天文摄影师捕捉到罕见的火球撞击木星

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

月球熔岩管：未来月球殖民的潜在庇护所

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

化石的发现最终揭示了三叶虫的神秘饮食

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论