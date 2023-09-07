逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

游客们在隐藏在视线中的失落大陆上度假

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
游客们在隐藏在视线中的失落大陆上度假

Tourists from around the world may have been vacationing on a lost continent without even realizing it. Known as Greater Adria, this continent broke off from North Africa nearly 250 million years ago and gradually sank under Southern Europe, including regions such as the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece.

According to Douwe van Hinsbergen, a Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University, a narrow strip from Turin to the heel of Italy is the only remaining visible part of Greater Adria. He playfully remarks that tourists unknowingly spend their holidays on this lost continent rather than Atlantis.

The discovery of a lost continent is not unprecedented. Zealandia, also called Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, is another example. It was reportedly lost for 375 years until geologists confirmed its existence in 2017. Zealandia, with an area of 1.89 million square miles, was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia over 500 million years ago.

Abel Tasman, a Dutch businessman and sailor, supposedly discovered Zealandia in 1642 while searching for the “Great Southern Continent.” It detached from Gondwana and eventually became submerged, with only a small portion visible above water. Zealandia serves as a reminder to geologists that even something seemingly obvious can remain hidden for a long time.

来源：
– Douwe van Hinsbergen, Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University
– TN News (source of information on Zealandia)
– GNS Science, the Zealand Crown Research Institute (reference to Zealandia)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论