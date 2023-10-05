逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

曼彻斯特大学在研究宇宙起源的使命中发挥着至关重要的作用

By罗伯特·安德鲁

5月 2023日，XNUMX
曼彻斯特大学在研究宇宙起源的使命中发挥着至关重要的作用

The University of Manchester has been selected to participate in the groundbreaking LiteBIRD mission, which aims to trace patterns in light from the early Universe. Led by Japan, the mission will investigate the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation to test the validity of the cosmological inflation theory, which explains how the Universe rapidly expanded after the Big Bang. The UK Space Agency has initially committed £2.7 million to fund UK scientists, including those from Manchester, in designing the mission’s specialized science instruments and analyzing the data.

The UK’s financial support will also enable Cardiff University to manufacture the telescopes’ lenses and filters. The mission is projected to receive a total of £17 million in UK investment and is scheduled to launch before 2030. LiteBIRD will analyze the B-mode polarization pattern in the CMB to detect “primordial gravitational waves,” providing evidence for or against cosmological inflation.

The University of Manchester’s astronomers will contribute to the data analysis team, working to isolate the CMB radiation from other forms of radiation in the Universe while minimizing instrumental interference. LiteBIRD is part of a European Consortium, with France’s space agency CNES leading the project.

LiteBIRD succeeds the immensely successful European Space Agency’s Planck mission, in which Manchester played a major role. The university’s expertise and experience in CMB research, dating back to the late 1970s, will contribute significantly to the mission’s success. Other UK institutions, including Cardiff University, Cambridge, MSSL, UCL, Oxford, and Sussex, will also contribute to the mission’s development.

Dr. Stuart Harper, a post-doctoral researcher at Manchester, expressed excitement about working on LiteBIRD, highlighting the importance of understanding contaminating “foreground” emissions and instrumental errors for analyzing the data. Manchester’s involvement in LiteBIRD, along with its leadership in the Simons Observatory project, positions the university and the UK at the forefront of cosmological research for the next decade.

来源：
–曼彻斯特大学
– 英国航天局

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

研究表明丽鱼科鱼类多样化导致维多利亚湖的成功

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

星系之间发现异常明亮的光爆发

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新墨西哥州的足迹提供了美洲人类存在的最古老的直接证据

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

研究表明丽鱼科鱼类多样化导致维多利亚湖的成功

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

星系之间发现异常明亮的光爆发

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新墨西哥州的足迹提供了美洲人类存在的最古老的直接证据

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

地球正在接近行星边界，但协同解决方案带来了希望

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论