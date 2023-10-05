逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

太空海岸 2022 年发射次数破纪录，预计 2023 年发射次数还会增加

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
太空海岸 2022 年发射次数破纪录，预计 2023 年发射次数还会增加

The Space Coast has emerged as a prominent hub for space exploration and innovation, evidenced by the remarkable increase in the number of launches. In 2022, a record-breaking 57 launches took place, and it is projected that there may be between 86 and 92 potential launches in 2023, according to Space Launch Delta 45 commander Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy.

The breakdown of launches in 2023 so far reveals that Cape Canaveral witnessed 43 launches, while Kennedy Space Center (KSC) hosted 10 launches. SpaceX dominated the landscape with 50 launches in total, including 47 Falcon 9 launches and 3 Falcon Heavy launches. United Launch Alliance (ULA) contributed 2 launches, one Delta IV Heavy and one Atlas V, while Relativity Space had a single launch. Additionally, there were 3 human spaceflights.

In October, the Space Coast witnessed several notable launches. SpaceX deployed 22 Starlink satellites through a Falcon 9 mission. The booster successfully completed its eighth flight and landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. This was SpaceX’s 70th launch of the year and the 50th from the Space Coast. Another significant launch in October was the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, which carried Amazon’s two test Project Kuiper satellites.

Looking ahead to November, SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 mission to transport Cargo Dragon on the CRS-29 mission to supply the International Space Station (ISS). Additionally, there is a planned launch of a Falcon 9 carrying the Intuitive Machines IM-1 lunar lander, which could be the first NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission to land on the moon.

In 2024, Axiom Space is preparing for the Axiom-3 commercial flight to the ISS. The launch date is yet to be determined, pending coordination with NASA and in-orbit activity planning.

The Space Coast’s increasing number of launches not only contributes to the region’s economy but also drives advancements in space technology and enhances our understanding of the universe.

来源：
– Delta 45 太空发射指挥官 Stephen Purdy 少将
– Kennedy Space Center
– Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
– 太空探索技术公司
– 联合发射联盟
– Relativity Space

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

太空海岸 2022 年发射次数破纪录，预计 2023 年发射次数还会增加

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论