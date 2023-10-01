逸耘居

超级闪电：强大的闪电更有可能袭击陆地和水面附近

By加布里埃尔博塔

1月 2023日，XNUMX
New research has revealed that superbolts, extremely powerful lightning strikes, are more likely to occur when storm clouds’ charging zones are near land or water surfaces. This finding provides insight into why certain regions experience more superbolts and could help anticipate the effects of climate change on these phenomena.

Superbolts are lightning strikes that are 1,000 times stronger than regular lightning. They make up less than 1% of total lightning strikes but can cause significant damage to infrastructure and ships. Previous studies have shown that superbolts tend to cluster over the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia, one of the tallest plateaus on Earth. However, until now, scientists did not have a clear explanation for the formation and distribution of these superbolts worldwide.

The new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, provides the first explanation for the formation and distribution of superbolts over land and sea. The researchers analyzed key factors such as land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud temperatures, and aerosol concentrations. They found that a smaller distance between the charging zone and the land or water surface resulted in significantly more powerful lightning strikes.

The regions with the highest concentration of super-charged lightning, namely the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano, all have one thing in common: short gaps between the lightning charging zones and surfaces. This discovery is a major breakthrough and will help scientists understand how changes in climate might impact the occurrence of superbolts in the future.

While this research provides important insights, there are still many unknown factors to explore. The team plans to investigate other factors that could contribute to superbolt formation, such as the magnetic field or changes in the solar cycle. Understanding the causes of superbolts is a significant step toward a more comprehensive understanding of this fascinating natural phenomenon.

Sumber:
– Efraim, A., Rosenfeld, D., Holzworth, R., & Thornton, J. A. (2023). A Possible Cause for Preference of Super Bolt Lightning Over the Mediterranean Sea and the Altiplano. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. DOI: 10.1029/2022JD038254

