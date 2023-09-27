逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度月船三号降落在月球南极附近，但不在极地地区

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed its rover near the south pole of the moon. However, according to a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the landing site did not meet the criteria for being considered part of the polar region. The polar region on the moon is defined to be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees. Chandrayaan-3 landed outside of this range, despite being at a latitude of around 69 degrees south.

The European Space Agency recognizes that landing in the south pole proper is extremely challenging due to its location on the rim of the Shackleton crater. They consider the entire polar region to be from 80 to 90 degrees south. Under this definition, Chandrayaan-3 landed outside the polar region but at a higher latitude than previous moon missions.

While some may refer to the landing site as being in the polar region, it is important to note that it is not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is the geographic region further south than 80 degrees south. Researchers from the Indian government space department described it as a high-latitude location on the moon.

The debate about the exact location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site may seem like a matter of semantics. However, it is crucial to celebrate India’s achievement in landing a rover close to the south pole. This milestone is significant in lunar exploration. Looking ahead, China is preparing to launch its mission to the lunar south pole in 2026, aiming to land the Chang’e 7 rover near the Shackleton crater.

In conclusion, while there may be differing opinions about the exact location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site, India’s accomplishment in reaching a high-latitude location on the moon should be celebrated as a milestone in lunar exploration. Regardless of the precise semantics of the terminology used to describe the landing site, India has achieved an impressive feat.

