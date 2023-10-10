逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

阿尔文波在驯服失控电子以获得聚变能方面的潜力

By罗伯特·安德鲁

10月 2023日，XNUMX
阿尔文波在驯服失控电子以获得聚变能方面的潜力

Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

Reference: Chang Liu et al, Self-Consistent Simulation of the Excitation of Compressional Alfvén Eigenmodes and Runaway Electron Diffusion in Tokamak Disruptions, Phys. Rev. Lett (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

近距离观察“火星上的熊”

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

探索蛋白质糖基化的红外定量和 AFM-IR

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

O2-Macrodevice：1 型糖尿病的有前途的解决方案

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

近距离观察“火星上的熊”

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

探索蛋白质糖基化的红外定量和 AFM-IR

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

O2-Macrodevice：1 型糖尿病的有前途的解决方案

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

天文学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究 TRAPPIST-1 系统

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论