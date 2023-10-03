逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

早期宇宙的明亮星系：解释

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
早期宇宙的明亮星系：解释

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery about bright galaxies in the very early universe. Computer simulations have revealed that these galaxies are more luminous than expected for their era, likely due to bursts of massive star formation.

When the JWST began its scientific operations in 2022, it quickly detected high-redshift galaxies. These galaxies appeared to have existed earlier in the universe than ever observed before. They were also found to be brighter than predicted by the standard model of cosmology. This led researchers to question the validity of the standard model.

However, simulations conducted by a team at Caltech led by Guochao Sun have provided a new explanation. The simulations suggest that the bright galaxies observed by the JWST are luminous because they underwent a period of intense star formation. This burst of star formation emits flashes of light, making the galaxies appear brighter.

Starbursts like these are not uncommon and can occur in galaxies today, often as a result of galactic collisions. When galaxies collide, molecular gas is stirred up, causing it to fragment and collapse, leading to the formation of stars. In the early universe, where conditions were tumultuous, the galaxies may not have accreted their star-forming material at a consistent rate.

According to Claude-André Faucher-Giguère of Northwestern University, “What we think happens is that a burst of stars form, then a few million years later those stars explode as supernovae. The gas gets kicked out [of the galaxy] and then falls back in to form new stars, driving the cycle of star formation.”

The simulations align with the hierarchical growth model of galaxies presented in the standard model of cosmology. This suggests that galaxies were smaller in the early universe and grew by accreting intergalactic clouds of gas and merging with other galaxies. As the galaxies grew larger, they were able to hold onto more star-forming material, regulating the rate of star formation.

The findings from these simulations, which accurately reproduce the luminosity and abundance of the observed galaxies, were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

来源：
——《天体物理学杂志快报》

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论