逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

疯狂和辉煌的弗拉姆探险：一次大胆的科学冒险

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

15月 2023日，XNUMX
疯狂和辉煌的弗拉姆探险：一次大胆的科学冒险

The Fram expedition, led by Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen in the late 1800s, remains one of the most remarkable and audacious scientific expeditions in history. The goal was to reach the North Pole, a feat that had eluded explorers for centuries due to the treacherous conditions of the frozen Arctic Ocean.

Unlike the journey to the South Pole, which required crossing land, reaching the North Pole meant navigating a constantly shifting, frozen ocean. The ice floes posed a constant threat, as ships would get squeezed and crushed when the ice came together. No one could find a way to overcome this obstacle until a shipwreck on the Russian side of the Arctic led to the discovery of a current that flowed from the Russian side to the Canadian side.

Nansen, along with Scottish shipbuilder Colin Archer, designed a revolutionary ship called the Fram that could withstand the pressure of the ice. The ship was built like a wooden fruit bowl, with a rounded shape and a retractable rudder. It was made entirely of solid oak and designed to pop upwards when squeezed by the ice, allowing it to float on the surface and be carried by the current towards the North Pole.

The crew set off with five years’ worth of supplies and waited for the ice to carry them to their destination. However, after a year and a half, they realized they were off course and unlikely to reach the North Pole. Nansen and a companion decided to walk towards the pole, but the ice’s movement made it impossible to make progress. Eventually, they had to turn back and find a way back to civilization.

Despite not achieving their ultimate goal, the Fram expedition was revolutionary in its approach and scientific contributions. The crew collected valuable data on the Arctic ice that no one else had obtained for a century. Today, their measurements are still being used in scientific research.

In 2019, the MOSAIC expedition attempted a similar journey to the Fram, using the data collected by Nansen’s team as a reference. Although the ice conditions have changed over time, the scientific value of the Fram expedition remains significant.

The boldness, scientific rigor, and inherent silliness of the Fram expedition make it a remarkable chapter in exploration history. It serves as a testament to human curiosity and the desire to push boundaries, even in the face of adversity.

来源：
– The Fram Museum, Oslo, Norway
– The Royal Geographical Society

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

韦伯太空望远镜观测系外行星 WASP-17 b 大气中的石英纳米晶体

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

科罗拉多大学博尔德分校的创新对经济的影响

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

欧空局的摊铺机项目旨在在月球上创造适合道路行驶的表面

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

韦伯太空望远镜观测系外行星 WASP-17 b 大气中的石英纳米晶体

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

科罗拉多大学博尔德分校的创新对经济的影响

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

欧空局的摊铺机项目旨在在月球上创造适合道路行驶的表面

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论