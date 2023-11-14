数字世界的脆弱性：太阳风暴对通信的影响

As we embark on a journey to discover the formidable forces of nature, let us delve into the captivating realm of solar storms and their profound impact on our digital world. Solar storms, characterized by abnormally high levels of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the sun, have the potential to wreak havoc on our communication systems.

When coronal emissions from the sun collide with the Earth’s atmosphere, they disrupt the planet’s magnetic field, giving rise to a myriad of serious consequences. One such consequence was witnessed on March 13, 1989, when Quebec fell victim to a massive surge of solar plasma. In a matter of minutes, the power grid in the province collapsed under the weight of underground electrical currents generated by the solar storm, plunging Quebecers into nine hours of darkness.

The susceptibility of Quebec to magnetic storms can be attributed to its high latitude, akin to Scandinavian countries. Adding to this vulnerability is the Canadian Shield, which impedes the natural circulation of electrical currents generated by the storm. These currents exploit the low resistance offered by the network circuits, infiltrating them until they cause a system failure.

Beyond the disruption of power grids, the impact of solar storms extends to our communication infrastructure. Satellites, which play a pivotal role in facilitating everyday electronic communications, are yet to be shielded adequately from the particles emitted by solar plasma. Consequently, a major solar storm could incapacitate satellites, intensifying the challenge of electronic communication. US scientists estimate a staggering cost of $7 billion for a single day’s internet outage. In light of this, if a major solar storm were to strike today, the internet could remain offline for several weeks, severely crippling various industries and impeding crucial global connectivity.

While security measures are in place to mitigate the impact of solar storms on our communication networks, the vulnerabilities remain. As we continue to embrace digital advancements, understanding and addressing the threats posed by solar storms becomes paramount for safeguarding our interconnected world.