逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家对黄金故事有了新的见解

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家对黄金故事有了新的见解

Scientists from Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SRI) have made a significant discovery about the formation of gold and other precious metals. The researchers, led by Professor Jun Korenaga from Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, have presented their findings in a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study provides answers to long-standing questions about how gold and platinum found their way into shallow pockets within Earth’s mantle, rather than sinking deep into the planet’s core. Additionally, the research sheds light on the process of planet formation in the universe.

Traditionally, it was believed that precious metals were deposited on Earth after the planet collided with moon-sized bodies in space billions of years ago. However, the exact process of how these metals were absorbed remained a mystery. Gold and platinum, in particular, are highly “siderophile” elements, meaning they are drawn to iron. Based on this, scientists expected these metals to collect in Earth’s metallic core, rather than near the surface.

Korenaga and his team developed a new theory that revolves around a “transient” region in Earth’s mantle. This region, where the shallow part of the mantle melts while the deeper part remains solid, has unique properties that can effectively trap falling metallic components. It slowly delivers them to the rest of the mantle. The researchers believe that this delivery process is ongoing and that remnants of the transient region can be seen as geophysical anomalies in the deep mantle.

The findings not only provide insights into Earth’s geological and physical evolution but also reveal the significant timescales involved in the planet’s formation. The dynamics of the transient mantle region occur within a short period, about a day, but their influence on Earth’s evolution has lasted billions of years.

The research was funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation.

来源：
– 美国国家科学院院刊
- 耶鲁大学
– Southwest Research Institute (SRI)

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

罕见的“火环”日食：如何安全观看并保护您的眼睛

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

利用卫星数据监测非洲铜带采矿排放的新方法

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

俄罗斯国际空间站模块遭遇冷却液泄漏

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

罕见的“火环”日食：如何安全观看并保护您的眼睛

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

利用卫星数据监测非洲铜带采矿排放的新方法

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

俄罗斯国际空间站模块遭遇冷却液泄漏

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

捕捉集体行为的复杂性：细菌相互作用和动态模式

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论