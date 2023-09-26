逸耘居

科学

沙克尔顿陨石坑令人惊叹的新马赛克揭示了潜在的水冰库

By加布里埃尔博塔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists have achieved a feat by creating a mosaic image of Shackleton Crater, showcasing the permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the moon. This stunning mosaic was made possible through the collaboration of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) Camera and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s (KARI) ShadowCam, each offering unique capabilities to capture the unexplored territories of the lunar surface.

Shackleton Crater, located at the lunar south pole, has been in complete darkness for billions of years, making it an interesting region to study. Scientists are intrigued by the possibility that water ice may have accumulated within its depths, serving as a potential resource for future lunar missions.

The LRO Camera, equipped with narrow and wide-angle lenses, has been providing high-resolution images of the moon for over a decade. However, it cannot capture images in areas without direct sunlight. This limitation is overcome by ShadowCam, which has 200 times greater light sensitivity than the LRO Camera, enabling it to reveal previously unseen details by capturing the reflected sunlight from the moon’s geologic features or Earthshine.

By combining images taken by both cameras, the mosaic of Shackleton Crater showcases its sunlit flanks and rim captured by the LRO Camera, as well as the unlit interior walls and floor revealed by ShadowCam.

Shackleton Crater and other lunar PSRs have garnered significant interest from scientists and engineers due to their potential for harboring water ice. Establishing in situ resource utilization by mining water ice on the moon could significantly reduce the costs of resupply missions and provide vital resources for future crewed space missions.

Shackleton Crater, named after the Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, holds immense scientific value and will be further explored in NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions. These missions aim to land humans on the lunar surface, specifically targeting the south pole in 2025.

The existing debate about the presence of water ice within Shackleton Crater remains ongoing, but the mosaic image opens up new possibilities for exploration and scientific investigations. The moon’s PSRs, including the 324 known regions as of 2019, offer a window into the moon’s geological history and evolution.

Sources: NASA, Science, Icarus

By 加布里埃尔博塔

