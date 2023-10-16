逸耘居

利乐研究合作伙伴隆德大学庆祝诺贝尔奖获得者

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

16月 2023日，XNUMX
Tetra Pak is celebrating the news that Professor Anne L’Huillier from Lund University, their research and innovation partner, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2023. Professor L’Huillier shares the prize with her colleagues Pierre Agostini and Ferenc Krausz for their groundbreaking work in creating ultrashort light pulses, which allows for the study of rapid electron processes in attoseconds.

This research has wide-ranging implications in various fields, including electronics and medical diagnostics. Lund University and Tetra Pak have been long-term collaborators, working together to foster innovation and share resources between academia and industry. This partnership promotes a deeper understanding of complex sustainability issues facing the world today.

Laurence Mott, the executive vice president of Development and Technology at Tetra Pak, expresses his excitement and pride in calling Lund University a valued research partner. The Nobel Prize is a significant honor in the world of scientific research, and Professor L’Huillier’s achievement is an inspiration to all.

In other news, the packaging industry in India and Asia has shown remarkable resilience and growth, exceeding the country’s GDP growth even with inflation. Packaging South Asia, a multi-channel B2B publication and digital platform based in New Delhi, reports on the ongoing progress and growth of responsible packaging in the region.

Over the past three years, the capacity for flexible film manufacturing in India has increased by 33%. Similar growth has been witnessed in monocartons, corrugation, aseptic liquid packaging, and labels. Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions, raw material prices, and the need for sustainable packaging, there is still significant potential for growth in the packaging industry in India and Asia.

Packaging South Asia covers the entire packaging supply chain, from concept to shelf and beyond, including waste collection and recycling. Their platform targets various stakeholders in the industry, including brand owners, product managers, packaging designers, and recyclers.

This is an opportune time for businesses to plan their participation and marketing support in the vibrant and targeted business platform provided by Packaging South Asia. For more information, businesses can reach out to their editorial and advertising teams.

