化脓性汗腺炎的微生物学及其与皮肤微生物组的联系：Tamia Harris-Tryn 博士的见解

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
In a recent interview with HCPLive, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryn, an associate professor in the Department of Dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, discussed her upcoming presentation at the 8th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances. The presentation focuses on the microbiology of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and its connection to the skin microbiome.

Dr. Harris-Tryn emphasized the importance of understanding the role of microbes, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and mites, in conditions like HS. She explained that her lab aims to understand why these microbes become unbalanced in certain conditions. By studying the skin microbiome, they hope to uncover the impact of these microbes on our biology.

One of the key points Dr. Harris-Tryn highlighted in her presentation is the significant impact of diet on the skin microbiome. While it is well-known that diet affects the gut microbiome, her lab’s unpublished work suggests that diet also plays a crucial role in the skin microbiome. Understanding this connection is essential in managing conditions like HS.

Dr. Harris-Tryn acknowledged that HS remains a disease that is not fully understood. Despite recent efforts to investigate the condition, there is still much unknown, including why patients respond differently to various treatments. However, she believes that understanding the relationship between diet and conditions like HS can offer valuable insights.

The interview segment with Dr. Harris-Tryn provides further details about her work and presentation. As she delves into the microbiology of HS and its connection to the skin microbiome, she hopes to simplify the complex processes involved and address important questions in this field.

Overall, Dr. Harris-Tryn’s research highlights the importance of studying the microbiology of HS and its connection to the skin microbiome. By gaining a deeper understanding of how microbes affect our biology, particularly through factors like diet, clinicians and scientists can develop more effective strategies for managing conditions like HS.

定义：
– Microbiome: The collection of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mites, that inhabit a particular environment.
– Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): A chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful, recurrent nodules and abscesses. The exact cause of HS is unknown.

