逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

超新星爆炸塑造的地球历史

By加布里埃尔博塔

1月 2023日，XNUMX
超新星爆炸塑造的地球历史

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Illinois have investigated the impact of supernovae blasts that occurred millions of years ago on Earth. The study aimed to determine the distances from which these blasts originated. Using the radioactive isotope 60-Fe, the team was able to estimate the astronomical distances to the Pliocene Supernova (SN Plio) and the Miocene Supernova (SN Mio).

Supernovae, which are the explosive deaths of massive stars, play a crucial role in astrophysics and cosmology. The study conducted laboratory analyses of the live 60-Fe isotope obtained from various sources, such as the Earth’s crust, deep-sea sediments, and lunar regolith. By studying the ages of these samples, the researchers successfully determined the distances to the two supernovae blasts.

The findings suggest that SN Plio originated between 20 to 140 parsecs (pc) from Earth, while SN Mio’s approximate distance is 110 pc. Although these distances are considered relatively safe, supernova blasts can still have significant effects on our solar system’s evolution. High-energy radiation, such as gamma rays, emitted by supernovae can irradiate Earth’s atmosphere for months, depleting the ozone layer and leaving the planet vulnerable to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the Sun. Earth would take several years to regenerate the ozone layer.

Supernovae explosions are rare events, occurring at a frequency of one to three events per century in the Milky Way galaxy. While there is currently no immediate threat from supernovae, it is highly likely that one will occur near Earth over the course of millions of years. The mass extinction that occurred approximately 360 million years ago may have been the result of one or more supernovae.

Although no threatening supernova candidates are currently known, one notable star, Betelgeuse, has attracted attention due to its brightness variations. However, the star’s eventual supernova explosion remains uncertain as the late phases of a massive star’s life do not cause detectable changes in its surface. Future discoveries about supernovae remain unpredictable, but through continued scientific inquiry, astronomers hope to learn more about these fascinating cosmic events.

来源：
– 今日宇宙  

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

研究发现海洋生物多样性每 36 万年就会恢复一次

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

耀眼的丰收月亮照亮了天空

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新标题：美国宇航局毅力号火星车在火星上发现的尘暴

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

超新星爆炸塑造的地球历史

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

研究发现海洋生物多样性每 36 万年就会恢复一次

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

耀眼的丰收月亮照亮了天空

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新标题：美国宇航局毅力号火星车在火星上发现的尘暴

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论