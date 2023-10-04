逸耘居

科学

超导性的发现：Heike Kamerlingh Onnes 的经验教训

By罗伯特·安德鲁

4月 2023日，XNUMX
Superconductivity, the ability of electrical currents to flow without resistance, was first discovered by Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes in 1911. This groundbreaking discovery opened up a world of scientific possibilities and has since led to advancements in various fields, from MRI machines to particle accelerators.

Onnes, a physics professor at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, built a state-of-the-art low-temperature physics laboratory, where he conducted his groundbreaking experiments. He began by cooling helium to near absolute zero temperature, creating an environment where the unexpected discovery of superconductivity took place.

On April 8, 1911, Onnes and his team measured the electrical resistance of a mercury wire at extremely low temperatures. To their surprise, they found that the wire was conducting electricity without any measurable resistance. This initial observation, although not immediately accepted as proof of superconductivity, marked the beginning of a new era in physics.

In subsequent experiments, Onnes and his team further confirmed the existence of superconductivity. They witnessed a sudden rise in electrical resistance as the temperature increased by just a fraction of a degree. This unexpected behavior puzzled them, and it took months of improvement to reproduce these results and provide irrefutable evidence of superconductivity.

Onnes presented his findings at the first Solvay Conference and eventually received the Nobel Prize in physics for his work on low-temperature physics. However, the challenge that remained was finding superconductors that could operate at higher temperatures, closer to room temperature. Operating at extremely low temperatures, below -400 degrees Fahrenheit (-240 degrees Celsius), is impractical for most applications.

Since Onnes’ discovery, researchers have been searching for superconductors with higher critical temperatures, hoping to unlock the potential for practical applications. The quest for room temperature superconductivity is ongoing, with scientists exploring various materials and approaches.

The legacy of Heike Kamerlingh Onnes and his discovery of superconductivity teaches us the importance of perseverance in scientific research. By understanding the history and lessons from this groundbreaking discovery, scientists continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of superconductivity.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

