科学

超级螺栓更有可能击中更靠近地表的地方

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Superbolts, which are extremely powerful lightning strikes, are more likely to occur when the charging zone of storm clouds is closer to the land or ocean’s surface, according to a recent study. These conditions lead to superbolt “hotspots” over certain oceans and tall mountains. Superbolts make up less than 1% of total lightning, but they are about 1,000 times stronger than an average lightning strike and can cause significant damage to infrastructure and ships.

The researchers wanted to understand why superbolts tend to cluster in specific areas, such as the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia. They discovered that the distance between the charging zone and the surface plays a significant role in determining the strength of the lightning. Storm clouds that are closer to the surface allow for higher-energy bolts to form due to lower electrical resistance and a higher current.

The study provides the first explanation for the formation and distribution of superbolts worldwide. Previous studies had explored factors like sea spray, shipping lane emissions, and ocean salinity, but they could only explain part of the regional distribution. The new findings offer a global explanation of superbolt hotspots.

Understanding the relationship between surface distance and superbolt formation will help scientists predict how climate changes might affect the occurrence of superbolts in the future. Additionally, further research will explore other factors that could contribute to superbolt formation, such as the magnetic field or changes in the solar cycle.

Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

定义：

– Superbolts: Extremely powerful lightning strikes that are about 1,000 times stronger than an average lightning strike.
– Charging zone: The area within a storm cloud where electrification takes place, leading to the formation of lightning.
– Aerosols: Tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere, such as dust or sea salt.
– Electrical resistance: The opposition to the flow of electric current through a material.
– Climate changes: Long-term shifts in temperature, precipitation, wind patterns, and other aspects of the Earth’s climate system.

Sources: Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2023), American Geophysical Union

