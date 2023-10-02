逸耘居

印度"月船三号"任务圆满结束：挫折中取得成功

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
印度“月船三号”任务圆满结束：挫折中取得成功

Despite the efforts to revive the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, the passage of the lunar night has marked the end of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), achieved a historic milestone by being the first successful landing near the Moon’s south polar region. However, the harsh conditions of the lunar nightfall have made survival impossible for the lander and rover.

The lander Vikram and rover Pragyan had completed their planned two-week lifespan on the moon, conducting groundbreaking experiments and collecting valuable data. One of their remarkable achievements was the successful operation of an onboard payload called Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), which measured the temperature of the lunar soil at different depths for the first time.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission can be attributed to the hard work of thousands of ISRO scientists and engineers. Their dedication has not only advanced India’s space exploration capabilities but has also contributed significantly to global lunar research.

While the mission may have come to an end, its impact will continue. The data collected by Chandrayaan-3 will be thoroughly analyzed and studied to provide valuable insights into the moon’s south polar region, which remains relatively unexplored. This marks the beginning of a new era for future lunar missions as we uncover more about this fascinating region.

The name ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ was chosen as a tribute to the women scientists who played a significant role in the mission. The mission’s success has been celebrated worldwide, highlighting the incredible achievements of India’s space program.

