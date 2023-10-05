逸耘居

科学

用于可变形电子产品的全无机钙钛矿的成功变形

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have achieved a major breakthrough in the field of deformable electronics and energy systems by successfully morphing all-inorganic perovskites at room temperature without compromising their functional properties. Perovskites are a class of semiconductors that have gained significant attention in energy conversion and optoelectronics due to their exceptional performance and enhanced environmental stability.

Conventionally, inorganic semiconductors are brittle and difficult to process, which limits their applications in optoelectronic devices that need to withstand mechanical stress and strain. To overcome this limitation, the research team led by Professor Chen Fu-Rong and Professor Johnny Ho Chung-yin from CityU explored the deformability of all-inorganic perovskites. They discovered that perovskites can be morphed into distinct geometries while maintaining their functional properties, a feat unprecedented in conventional inorganic semiconductors.

The researchers synthesized single-crystal micropillars of CsPbX3 (where X can be Cl, Br, or I ions) and subjected them to compression experiments. They observed continuous slips of partial dislocations on multiple slip systems in the crystal lattice, enabling the micropillars to deform into various shapes without fracturing. The deformation zone in the perovskite crystal lattice exhibited undamaged functional properties, proving the potential of these materials for deformable optoelectronics.

The team further conducted electronic and structural analyses to understand the underlying mechanism behind the morphing ability. They identified a low-slip energy barrier and strong Pb–X bonds as key factors that maintain the crystal’s structural integrity while allowing facile slips. The bandgap of the CsPbX3 crystal lattice remained unchanged after deformation, indicating that the electronic structure of the material was unaffected.

This breakthrough paves the way for designing and manufacturing innovative energy devices and deformable electronics. The findings have important implications for exploring other ductile semiconductors with similar properties.

资料来源：香港城市大学

Reference: Xiaocui Li et al, “Multislip-enabled morphing of all-inorganic perovskites,” Nature Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01631-z

By 曼波布雷西亚

