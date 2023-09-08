质谱成像的进步使亚细胞定量分析成为可能

Subcellular quantitative analysis has long been a goal of mass spectrometry imaging (MSI), but was previously thought to be unattainable. However, recent advances in technology have made it possible to achieve organelle-level absolute quantification through MSI, thanks to the development of nano secondary ion mass spectrometry (nanoSIMS).

MSI has been used for decades to investigate molecular composition and distribution across tissues and complex samples. However, traditional MSI is typically limited to qualitative analysis and micrometer-level spatial resolution, making it difficult to fully understand subcellular processes.

In recent years, advancements in mass spectrometry technologies and innovative approaches have enabled subcellular-based analyses with extremely high spatial resolution. This has been made possible through the use of nanoSIMS, a technique that combines secondary ion mass spectrometry with nanoscale high-resolution imaging.

NanoSIMS allows for the direct visualization and quantification of individual molecules within subcellular compartments. It provides researchers with the ability to perform absolute quantitative analyses at the organelle level, providing a more comprehensive understanding of subcellular processes.

With this technology, scientists can now study the distribution and dynamics of molecules within cells and gain insights into cellular processes at a level of detail previously unachievable. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of cellular function and contribute to advancements in fields such as medicine, biochemistry, and cell biology.

Overall, the development of nanoSIMS has brought us closer to achieving subcellular quantitative analysis through mass spectrometry imaging. It offers a promising tool for unraveling the complexities of cellular processes and has the potential to drive significant advancements in various scientific disciplines.

来源：

– [Subcellular quantitative analysis by mass spectrometry imaging (Nature)]